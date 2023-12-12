December 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 30 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Daily News Brief | December 12, 2023 OPINION: Today’s Apprenticeships are Not Yesterday’s Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Random Eastport Stabbing No More Plastic Bags in Anne Arundel County in 2024 Bonus Podcast: MD Health Benefit Exchange Open Enrollment for Health Insurance
Podcast

Daily News Brief | December 12, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and Scout & Molly’s.

Today…

An arrest in a random Eastport stabbing. NBo more plastic bags in Anne Arundel County. Ticket scammers and scalpers targeting small venues and non-profit performing arts organizations. Our first round of Army-Navy photos. A reminder about enrollment for health insurance through the marketplace. And, it is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and we have THREE shows today PLUS a pair of tickets to the Military Bowl. And of course, a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a legal brief!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The worst thing about getting away for any period of time it seems, is catching up when you get back. There used to be a time when business was a Monday to Friday 9 to 5 type deal–not so much anymore 24-7, baby! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Apparently, the Annapolis Police listened to the DNB, or maybe I just had a feeling. But they announced they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of that Eastport resident outside of the Royal Farms on December 5th. The suspect, a 23-year-old man with an unknown address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and then charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and a bevy of other charges. He is being held without bond. So, it is good news that a random stabber is no longer on the loose in Eastport. 

Starting on January 1st, businesses can no longer dish out plastic bags to customers. It’s a new law in Anne Arundel County to protect the environment, and County Executive Pittman encourages people to bring reusable bags. No, retail stores can provide paper or reusable bags at no cost until February 1, when they must start charging at least 10 cents for every paper bag. I’ve been using reusable bags at the Giant for several years, and once you get used to it, it’s pretty easy!

From the “this sucks” file. Rogue third-party ticket sellers…also known as scalpers, are targeting smaller venues and nonprofit performing arts groups. Tickets to see the Nutcracker by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, the ASO, and even Rams Head are being sold on third-party websites for double or more than the actual ticket price. The ticket you buy may or may not be available, and apparently, this is all legal at this point. They can accomplish this by buying the right keywords and getting top spots in online searches. The best defense is to only buy from the source. Make sure the site is the venue or organization. 

As we told you yesterday, Army defeated Navy 17-11 in the Army Navy Game, and we put up the first batch of photos from our intrepid photographer on the field–so do check them out and stay tuned for more. 

We dropped it a few weeks ago, but did it again yesterday like Brittny Spears. Some of you will get that joke. But if you need health insurance, listen to the bonus pod with Michele Eberle the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Exchange and find out how to best get yourself covered! The deadline is approaching this week. 

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow our subscribers, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor or colleague, it’d be much appreciated. There is a link right here in the show notes, and feel free to forward it. And remember, it’s free; it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and it is a twofer again. First from Rams Head On Stage– we have tickets to see Peter Mayer this Friday, the 15th, Gabe Dixon on the 16th for a matinée, or Pete Correale, a hysterical comedian on Saturday night!   And of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck–who knows, we might have some tickets for you!  And the Military Bowl— The Green Wave of Tulane will take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech here in Annapolis in the Military Bowl on December 27th! And I have a pair of tickets to give away. If you are interested in some three shows at Rams Head On Stage or some late December football, get in touch with me, and you may be on your way!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Scout & Molly’s.

So, now. just hang tight because  George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report.  And that’s coming up in just a bit.

Daily News Brief Local News Podcast
Previous Article

OPINION: Today’s Apprenticeships are Not Yesterday’s

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu