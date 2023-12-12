Daily News Brief | December 12, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

An arrest in a random Eastport stabbing. NBo more plastic bags in Anne Arundel County. Ticket scammers and scalpers targeting small venues and non-profit performing arts organizations. Our first round of Army-Navy photos. A reminder about enrollment for health insurance through the marketplace. And, it is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and we have THREE shows today PLUS a pair of tickets to the Military Bowl. And of course, a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The worst thing about getting away for any period of time it seems, is catching up when you get back. There used to be a time when business was a Monday to Friday 9 to 5 type deal–not so much anymore 24-7, baby! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

Apparently, the Annapolis Police listened to the DNB, or maybe I just had a feeling. But they announced they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of that Eastport resident outside of the Royal Farms on December 5th. The suspect, a 23-year-old man with an unknown address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and then charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and a bevy of other charges. He is being held without bond. So, it is good news that a random stabber is no longer on the loose in Eastport.

Starting on January 1st, businesses can no longer dish out plastic bags to customers. It’s a new law in Anne Arundel County to protect the environment, and County Executive Pittman encourages people to bring reusable bags. No, retail stores can provide paper or reusable bags at no cost until February 1, when they must start charging at least 10 cents for every paper bag. I’ve been using reusable bags at the Giant for several years, and once you get used to it, it’s pretty easy!

From the “this sucks” file. Rogue third-party ticket sellers…also known as scalpers, are targeting smaller venues and nonprofit performing arts groups. Tickets to see the Nutcracker by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, the ASO, and even Rams Head are being sold on third-party websites for double or more than the actual ticket price. The ticket you buy may or may not be available, and apparently, this is all legal at this point. They can accomplish this by buying the right keywords and getting top spots in online searches. The best defense is to only buy from the source. Make sure the site is the venue or organization.

As we told you yesterday, Army defeated Navy 17-11 in the Army Navy Game, and we put up the first batch of photos from our intrepid photographer on the field–so do check them out and stay tuned for more.

We dropped it a few weeks ago, but did it again yesterday like Brittny Spears. Some of you will get that joke. But if you need health insurance, listen to the bonus pod with Michele Eberle the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Exchange and find out how to best get yourself covered! The deadline is approaching this week.

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow our subscribers, so if you can–give it a mention to a friend, neighbor or colleague, it’d be much appreciated. There is a link right here in the show notes, and feel free to forward it. And remember, it’s free; it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and it is a twofer again. First from Rams Head On Stage– we have tickets to see Peter Mayer this Friday, the 15th, Gabe Dixon on the 16th for a matinée, or Pete Correale, a hysterical comedian on Saturday night! And of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck–who knows, we might have some tickets for you! And the Military Bowl— The Green Wave of Tulane will take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech here in Annapolis in the Military Bowl on December 27th! And I have a pair of tickets to give away. If you are interested in some three shows at Rams Head On Stage or some late December football, get in touch with me, and you may be on your way!

So, now. just hang tight because George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. And that’s coming up in just a bit.

