Daily News Brief | December 1, 2023

Today…

Annapolis is paying out $347,000 for another lost lawsuit against the City. Annapolis Subaru is sharing the love with the Ulman Foundation between now and January 2nd. We have updated our local shopping list–do check that out and shop local. We have a long list of things to do this weekend from plays to musicals to light displays. From art galleries to Holiday Markets and even a Chocolate Festival! And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with Sally Boyett from Classic Theatre of Maryland, and of course, Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 1st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Wow…December 1st. That means there are only 24 more shopping days until Christmas, 6 more shopping days until Hanukkah begins, and 25, well 24 more shopping days until Kwanzaa. Wow…better get on the stick! OK, we have news, so let’s get right into it, shall we?

Don’t you hate it when you go to buy something for $75,000 and then you go back and it ends up costing $347,000? Well, that seems to be what Annapolis City Hall is saying! The Capital followed up on a story we published more than a year ago about a bicyclist that was injured when his bike tire was caught in an ill-fitting storm drain cover. He sued the City for $75,000 and we learned at trial that the City had known about the drains for several years and did nothing. The bolts for the fix just rode around in the City trucks for years. The cyclist offered to settle but our Office of Law decided to fight it. And a jury awarded the cyclist $300,000. Whoops! Well, the City’s Office of Law decided to appeal that and the end result was that the lower court verdict was proper and will remain, and the City must also pay lost interest of $47,000. So what likely could have been an out of court settlement for probably $40,000 will now cost the City $347,000. I think I need to see how much we are paying out for lawsuits–I think it is a lot, I know there are two for $900,000 involving HACA and several others pending. That might make for an interesting study.

This is a cool program from Annapolis Subaru. Each year, Subaru does a Share the Love Event where there are four national charities and one local charity selected for the program. When you buy or lease a new Subaru, you select your charity of choice and Subaru of America will donate $250 to that charity, If you select the hometown charity, Annapolis Subaru will cough up an additional $150 for a total of $400 for each car sold. This year, they selected the Ulman Foundation as the hometown charity and they offer support to adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer. They do great work, and Annapolis Subaru wants to help them out. So, if you are in the market for a car.. or maybe you are thinking about it… head over to Annapolis Subaru and help out our local hometown charity by sharing the love!

Yesterday, we re-published our list of local gifts and experiences for all of your local holiday shopping! Believe me, there is something for everyone on that list. And it keeps growing. If you have a suggestion, let me know and we’ll add it and re-publish it again. Let’s all make a pact–shop local this season!

In October, Arundel Federal Savings Bank (my bank thank you) hosted a food drive. And now they are hosting a toy drive for kids in need and our community and kids in the hospital. Bring in a new, unwrapped toy to any of their five area branches before the 6th and know that you will be making someone’s holiday that much more special.

OK, that is a wrap on the news let’s look at some events for you this weekend! And you know with the holidays, the calendar is getting crowded! So, in chronological order….

Tonight, get to Maryland Avenue and State Circle for their Holiday Open House. Lights, music, food, shopping, and merriment from the Maryland Avenue and State Circle Association. ANd bring a camera…it looks especially beautiful.

Tomorrow in Crownsville (and I am not sure it is Crownsville, it is sort of Davidsonville, Gambrills, and Crownsville–so let’s call it DaGamCrown) anyhow Wildberry Farm is hosting their Christmas Market from 2 pm to 6 pm. Santa, plenty of gifts, and rumor has it a beer garden! The address for the GPS if you don’t know is 1047 St. Stephens Church Road in Crownsville or DaGamCrown!

Over in Eastport on Saturday, Nancy Hammond is cutting the ribbon on her new digs at 416 Sixth Street. Nancy Hammond Editions has a new home and it is beautiful, I walked past the other day and peeked in all the windows! Come out and celebrate her return to Annapolis proper from 10 am to 5 pm.

Sliding into Sunday, prepare to be very bad if you are on a diet! It is the Annual Chocolate Binge Festival on that first block of West Street. Cocoa, chocolate dipping stuff, smores, chocolate candies, chocolate kisses, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate– all sorts of chocolate! The event costs $5 to get in and you can snag a tasting package for an additional $15. 11 am to about 6 pm on Sunday! Yumm!

And a few continuing items for you to consider. The Classic Theatre of Maryland is running not one, but two shows all month long. A Christmas Carol and White Christmas. THe shows alternate and you can catch one of the ten shows a week on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 24th. And be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Sally on Saturday to learn more about Classic Theatre of Maryland and all they have going on!

And finally, Sandy Point Park had turned on the magic with the fantastic Lights on the Bay presented by the SPCA of Anne Arundel County! The hours are 6 pm to 10pm Monday through Thursday and 5 pm to 10 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $20 per car. $30 for vans and trolleys, and if you want to bring the bus–that is $50. But you know what? I snagged some free tickets when we recorded Canines and Crosstreks, so if you want one, get in touch and we’ll make a few of them happen!

A lot of choices. Good luck. ANd have fun!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–Cinnamon Zoey (a silly name) who nearly was dognapped by me! She’s a fantastic purebred Shih Tzu. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos , and get all the information on how you can adopt her!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, as I mentioned, we will speak with Sally Boyett the founder of the Classic Theatre of Maryland–she’s always fun to chat with!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we'll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

Where to find the DNB...

