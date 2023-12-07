December 7, 2023
Crosby Marketing Announces Latest Group of Six Scholarship Recipients
Crosby Marketing Announces Latest Group of Six Scholarship Recipients

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced its latest group of six Anne Arundel Community College students to participate in the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program. Started in 2022, the $100,000 scholarship program seeks to create greater opportunities for students from all backgrounds to pursue degrees and future careers in the advertising and public relations field.

Scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year are:

  • Chyna Cid, a graduate of Meade Senior High School whose career goal is to become a graphic design entrepreneur.
  • Jeffrey Hopper, an Air National Guard veteran with dreams of starting his own marketing and design firm.
  • Christina Ahn: With experience designing jewelry, she wants to open her own small business.
  • Melissa Wiggington, a graduate of Glen Burnie High School who wants to create animation for major film studios.
  • Krystal Harrison: Returning to school after working in healthcare, her professional goal is to help athletes market themselves to colleges or professional teams.
  • Tyrone J. Majors, Jr, a graduate of Annapolis High School. He is preparing for a career in website design.

Each year, the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program offers AACC students a two-year scholarship providing financial support to pursue studies related to Marketing, Public Relations, Graphic Design, Multimedia/Video Production and Web Design. Students also receive ongoing guidance from AACC professors and are paired with a Crosby staff member who provides mentoring and career advice. At the end of a student’s two-year participation in the program, they will be offered a summer internship at Crosby to gain added experience.

“The scholarship program reflects our deep commitment to help bring more professionals into the marketing and advertising field,” said President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “We aim to strengthen our industry by inspiring new talent and voices who reflect the growing diversity of our country and our community.”

AACC students interested in applying for the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program should visit the scholarship page on the AACC website.

