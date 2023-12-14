December 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
3739 LOCAL Gifts and Experiences for Everyone On Your List! Edgewater Man Killed in Head-On Crash, Two Others Injured County School Performance Dips Slightly, Outpaces State Medicare Advantage Basics Daily News Brief | December 14, 2023
Local News

County School Performance Dips Slightly, Outpaces State

According to data from the Maryland State Department of Education, over a third of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ 116 schools experienced a decline in their performance ratings in the last academic year.

Released on Wednesday, the Maryland Report Card evaluates schools on a one-to-five-star scale, considering various academic and non-academic factors. The report revealed that 44 Anne Arundel schools received lower scores in the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. Despite this dip, the school system still leads the region with the highest number of four- and five-star schools—45 and nine, respectively. Additionally, nearly 90% of schools maintain a rating of three or higher.

In comparison, Baltimore County boasts 47 four- and five-star schools, Howard has 44, Harford has 32, Carroll has 25, and Baltimore City has 11.

Anne Arundel witnessed notable improvements in scores within the Annapolis cluster, where five out of the nine schools showed marked increases, particularly in the student growth category. In this cluster, Annapolis Elementary School, Tyler Heights Elementary School, Annapolis Middle School, Mills-Parole Elementary School, and Germantown Elementary School demonstrated significant score increases. Annapolis Elementary, in particular, improved from a two-star rating to four stars. Two other county schools, Van Bokkelen Elementary, and Phoenix Academy, also saw increases in their scores from two to three stars and one to two stars, respectively.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell highlighted the positive developments in the Annapolis cluster, stating, “There is very clearly a tremendous amount of work going on in the Annapolis cluster as well as at Seven Oaks and Van Bokkelen that is increasing outcomes for students.” He intends to analyze the data further and expand successful programs from various schools across the county.

The overall district average rating is 3.42, a slight decline from the previous year. Maryland’s statewide average rating is 3.2 stars, also experiencing a slight decrease from 2021-22.

Notably, nine schools did not receive ratings due to not meeting the minimum requirements for accountability. These schools include Center of Applied Technology – North, Center of Applied Technology – South, Central Special School, Carrie Weedon Early Education Center, Ferndale Early Education Center, Marley Glen School, Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy, Ruth Parker Eason School, and the West Meade Early Education Center.

This marks the fourth year of Maryland’s utilization of report cards and star ratings. The evaluation involves a balance of academic and non-academic factors, such as standardized test scores and surveys from students and teachers. The 100-point accountability system compares schools, awarding up to five stars based on a formula measuring overall performance. Five-star schools must earn at least 75% of all points.

Star ratings were not issued for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years due to a one-year waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Education to the Maryland accountability system amid the pandemic.

Bedell expressed optimism about future improvements in the number of stars earned and overall scores for Anne Arundel County, underscoring the importance of attendance in the scores and urging families to contribute by ensuring their students attend school.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Medicare Advantage Basics

 Next Article

Edgewater Man Killed in Head-On Crash, Two Others Injured

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu