County School Performance Dips Slightly, Outpaces State

According to data from the Maryland State Department of Education, over a third of Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ 116 schools experienced a decline in their performance ratings in the last academic year.

Released on Wednesday, the Maryland Report Card evaluates schools on a one-to-five-star scale, considering various academic and non-academic factors. The report revealed that 44 Anne Arundel schools received lower scores in the 2022-23 school year than the previous year. Despite this dip, the school system still leads the region with the highest number of four- and five-star schools—45 and nine, respectively. Additionally, nearly 90% of schools maintain a rating of three or higher.

In comparison, Baltimore County boasts 47 four- and five-star schools, Howard has 44, Harford has 32, Carroll has 25, and Baltimore City has 11.

Anne Arundel witnessed notable improvements in scores within the Annapolis cluster, where five out of the nine schools showed marked increases, particularly in the student growth category. In this cluster, Annapolis Elementary School, Tyler Heights Elementary School, Annapolis Middle School, Mills-Parole Elementary School, and Germantown Elementary School demonstrated significant score increases. Annapolis Elementary, in particular, improved from a two-star rating to four stars. Two other county schools, Van Bokkelen Elementary, and Phoenix Academy, also saw increases in their scores from two to three stars and one to two stars, respectively.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell highlighted the positive developments in the Annapolis cluster, stating, “There is very clearly a tremendous amount of work going on in the Annapolis cluster as well as at Seven Oaks and Van Bokkelen that is increasing outcomes for students.” He intends to analyze the data further and expand successful programs from various schools across the county.

The overall district average rating is 3.42, a slight decline from the previous year. Maryland’s statewide average rating is 3.2 stars, also experiencing a slight decrease from 2021-22.

Notably, nine schools did not receive ratings due to not meeting the minimum requirements for accountability. These schools include Center of Applied Technology – North, Center of Applied Technology – South, Central Special School, Carrie Weedon Early Education Center, Ferndale Early Education Center, Marley Glen School, Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy, Ruth Parker Eason School, and the West Meade Early Education Center.

This marks the fourth year of Maryland’s utilization of report cards and star ratings. The evaluation involves a balance of academic and non-academic factors, such as standardized test scores and surveys from students and teachers. The 100-point accountability system compares schools, awarding up to five stars based on a formula measuring overall performance. Five-star schools must earn at least 75% of all points.

Star ratings were not issued for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years due to a one-year waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Education to the Maryland accountability system amid the pandemic.

Bedell expressed optimism about future improvements in the number of stars earned and overall scores for Anne Arundel County, underscoring the importance of attendance in the scores and urging families to contribute by ensuring their students attend school.

