December 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Eve Case Named Winner of National Social Studies Leader Award LIVE Blog: 124th Army Navy Game | December 9, 2023 | 3:10 PM | Gillette Stadium All You Need To Know About 124th Army-Navy Game Local Business Spotlight: Langton Green County Detention Department Launches Program to Increase Safety
Local News

County Detention Department Launches Program to Increase Safety

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Superintendent Christopher Klein announced that the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities will be the first county jail system in the country to implement the Active Bystander Training program designed to promote a safer and more rehabilitative correctional system. 

“This new training program is an innovative way to promote a safer and more positive environment in our correctional facilities,” said County Executive Pittman. “I want to thank Superintendent Klein for bringing this program to Anne Arundel County.”

The Heroes Active Bystandership curriculum is based on Georgetown Law’s Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project and was adapted for Corrections, Fire & Rescue and Health Care. Recognizing the crucial role of effective bystandership in preventing and addressing misconduct or potential harm, the program enhances correctional staff’s ability to identify and intervene in potential conflicts before they escalate by helping to build an organizational culture that accepts, expects, and supports intervention.

“I am excited to bring this training program to the Department of Detention Facilities, which aligns with our Core Value of Accountability,” said Superintendent Chris Klein. “This program teaches why intervention works, as well as when it is required and appropriate.  With the challenges our staff face on a daily basis, this program will remind us the importance of being more supportive of each other and to continue to foster a healthy and safe working environment.”

Anne Arundel County will be the first in the country to offer the training to all active duty staff in correctional facilities. The program will foster a collaborative and supportive atmosphere among staff, and encourage active engagement and intervention in instances of potential misconduct or unsafe practices. 

Heroes Active Bystandership Training LLC was chosen to conduct the training. HABT LLC brings a wealth of expertise and experience in delivering high-quality training programs to criminal justice agencies nationwide. Their innovative and research-informed approach equips participants with the necessary knowledge, tools, and skills to intervene effectively and responsibly in challenging situations. 

The program will be offered to leadership staff and trainers beginning in December with plans to extend to all staff in the next calendar year. 

Local News
Previous Article

10 Most Important Rights To Know After a Car Accident

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Langton Green

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu