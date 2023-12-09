County Detention Department Launches Program to Increase Safety

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Superintendent Christopher Klein announced that the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities will be the first county jail system in the country to implement the Active Bystander Training program designed to promote a safer and more rehabilitative correctional system.

“This new training program is an innovative way to promote a safer and more positive environment in our correctional facilities,” said County Executive Pittman. “I want to thank Superintendent Klein for bringing this program to Anne Arundel County.”

The Heroes Active Bystandership curriculum is based on Georgetown Law’s Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project and was adapted for Corrections, Fire & Rescue and Health Care. Recognizing the crucial role of effective bystandership in preventing and addressing misconduct or potential harm, the program enhances correctional staff’s ability to identify and intervene in potential conflicts before they escalate by helping to build an organizational culture that accepts, expects, and supports intervention.

“I am excited to bring this training program to the Department of Detention Facilities, which aligns with our Core Value of Accountability,” said Superintendent Chris Klein. “This program teaches why intervention works, as well as when it is required and appropriate. With the challenges our staff face on a daily basis, this program will remind us the importance of being more supportive of each other and to continue to foster a healthy and safe working environment.”

Anne Arundel County will be the first in the country to offer the training to all active duty staff in correctional facilities. The program will foster a collaborative and supportive atmosphere among staff, and encourage active engagement and intervention in instances of potential misconduct or unsafe practices.

Heroes Active Bystandership Training LLC was chosen to conduct the training. HABT LLC brings a wealth of expertise and experience in delivering high-quality training programs to criminal justice agencies nationwide. Their innovative and research-informed approach equips participants with the necessary knowledge, tools, and skills to intervene effectively and responsibly in challenging situations.

The program will be offered to leadership staff and trainers beginning in December with plans to extend to all staff in the next calendar year.

