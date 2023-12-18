December 18, 2023
Could Online Gambling Become a Reality in Maryland?

The latest MDBetting.com poll has caught the eye, showing that 75% of Marylanders support the idea of legalizing online casinos and are ready to express their support in the 2024 election. According to the latest report from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, this state could generate more than $533 million in revenue in the very first year after legalizing online gambling.

In order for the issue to get on the ballot, Bill 267 must pass both houses of the Maryland legislature. If this happens, a simple majority of voters could authorize the launch of online gambling as early as June 2025. This could be a major moment for the state, which is expecting a significant economic infusion and new development opportunities in the gambling industry.

One of the bill’s sponsors is Senator Ron Watson, who is a Democrat from Prince George’s. He claims that legalizing online casinos will lead to more funds being allocated to the Maryland Future Project. This project is an education reform initiative that aims to close achievement gaps and create new developmental opportunities for students from preschool through high school.

Revenues from conventional casinos are directed to the Education Trust Fund and minority-owned small businesses in Maryland and in the areas where the casinos are located. Online casino revenues are also expected to support these same areas.

Currently, online casinos are legal in six states such as Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Many Maryland players play in other states online or even in other countries. For example, many ventures to play casino games with Canadian dollars, which can be found at the link www.twinspinca.com, despite the conversion fee. Nevada offers online poker. Also, Rhode Island has passed a bill to introduce online casinos, but for now, it won’t go into effect until next March. This suggests that Maryland has precedents and successful models for taking full advantage of online casinos, which can serve as inspiration for the state and encourage the industry to grow.

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

Close Menu