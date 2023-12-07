December 7, 2023
Life In The Area

Chesapeake Life Center Schedules Grief Support Programs

 Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting this fall. Groups will meet in person at locations in Anne Arundel, Calvert and Prince George’s counties as well as virtually.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

  • Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet in Anne Arundel and Calvert counties as follows:
    • North Beach Senior Center, 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 2, Feb. 6 and March 5.
    • Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 12.
    • Chesapeake Life Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 10, Feb. 14 and March 13.
    • Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 19.
  • Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group is a weekly group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. The cost is $10 per session. It will meet on the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 3 to March 27.

One group will meet both in-person and virtually:

  • SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday,Jan. 8 and March 4 at the center’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following group will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

  • Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13 and March 12.

Except for drop-in groups, registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.  

Events Life In The Area Local News
Studying Peptides in Energy Output

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

