Celebrate Joy with Christmas in St. Michaels December 8-10

Christmas in St. Michaels is hosting its 36th year of celebrating joy with a full menu of weekend events taking place in the heart of historic waterfront St. Michaels, Maryland this December 8 – 10.



This is the event’s 36th year of fundraising festivities, including a Lighted Boat Parade and festive Talbot Street Parade; a Tour of Homes; Breakfast with Santa; Holiday Music and Meals; a Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and more.

The Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe located at St. Mary’s Square’s Granite Lodge kick off the weekend event at noon on Fri., Dec. 8. Proceeds from every sale benefit local nonprofits, with shoppers finding one-of-a-kind, artisan-crafted items and culinary delights available only during this weekend event. The Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe are open during select hours through Sun., Dec. 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Holiday music will fill the air throughout the weekend event, including music provided by Union United Methodist Church beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Family-favorite events include Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa for children ages 4 to 9 years old, which takes place from 8-10:00 a.m. at the waterfront Foxy’s Harbor Grille, with limited $10 tickets available for online purchasing. The 10:30 a.m. Talbot Street Parade and the beginning of the Tour of Homes are wonderful mid-day events, with the Lighted Boat Parade beginning along St. Michaels Harbor at 6:00 p.m. Parade routes, event details, online tickets, and more are at christmasinstmichaels.org.

“We love to see our local friends return and new guests take in our events year after year, especially for our homes tour,” says Christmas in St. Michaels Board President Pat Martin. “Ours is one of Maryland’s longest-running home tours, showcasing a curated collection of beautifully decorated homes in our historic district and among the area’s wide expanses of country and watersides.”

The Tour of Homes takes place during select hours on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets available for advanced online purchase. The $30 per person ticket includes one-time admission to all tour homes; transportation to the countryside homes; a detailed tour guide booklet with local information and other major St. Michaels landmark descriptions; and free admission to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, the Classic Motor Museum, and the St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary’s Square for Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas in St. Michaels’ Old Fashioned Eastern Shore Christmas Dinner takes place on Sat., Dec. 9 starting at 11:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., or when the meals are sold out. Dinners include sliced roast turkey, Maryland fried oysters, and a large assortment of sides and desserts. The event will be held at the Union United Parish Hall on Fremont Street in St. Michaels with dine-in and carry-out dinners available at $25 per person, with tickets sold at the door, on the day of the event.

The 2023 Christmas in St. Michaels ornament is the 20th in the collection. In keeping with this occasion, the ornament features the Talbot Street buildings that comprise the Christmas in St. Michaels logo, set in a three-dimensional snow scene, surrounded by lacy snowflakes.”

“When Christmas in St. Michaels was founded in 1987, local artists Betty List and Martha Hudson collaborated on creating a logo that conveys a traditional holiday flavor and celebrates the charming architecture of the town of St. Michaels,” says Martin. “That same logo is still in use today.”

In recognition of the nonprofit’s 20th ornament, local artist and designer Scott Sullivan used the original logo as his muse and created a montage skyline of buildings fronting Talbot Street. The Limited-Edition Ornaments are packaged in a keepsake box and are available for purchase at select area stores and on the Christmas in St. Michaels website.

Since the all-volunteer organization’s beginnings, sponsors and patrons of Christmas in St. Michaels have helped raise more than $1.4M in support of local children and adults served by family-focused, education and child development, and community enhancement organizations. Event updates, online ticket and ornament purchases, and more about Christmas in St. Michaels are at christmasinstmichaels.org.

