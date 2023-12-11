December 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 43 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
OPINION: Today’s Apprenticeships are Not Yesterday’s Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Random Eastport Stabbing No More Plastic Bags in Anne Arundel County in 2024 Bonus Podcast: MD Health Benefit Exchange Open Enrollment for Health Insurance PHOTOS: Army Defeats Navy 17-11 in 124th Army-Navy Game in Foxborough
Local News

Bonus Podcast: MD Health Benefit Exchange Open Enrollment for Health Insurance

With everything we need to worry about, health insurance should not be one of them.

Michele Eberle, the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, joins us today to remind everyone that the open enrollment period for 2024 is currently underway and ends on January 15th.

Self-employed? Unemployed? You owe it to yourself to check it out.

What’s new for 2024? How do Maryland rates stack up? Do you need to re-enroll every year? We try to answer most of your questions!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Local News Podcast Post To FB
Previous Article

PHOTOS: Army Defeats Navy 17-11 in 124th Army-Navy Game in Foxborough

 Next Article

No More Plastic Bags in Anne Arundel County in 2024

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu