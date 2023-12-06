December 6, 2023
Local News

Bonus Podcast: Christmastime in Annapolis 2023

Annapolis is magical during the holidays. Hard stop!

Today, we popped down to the Market House to speak with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. Erik is the conductor of the magic that will envelop Annapolis for nearly six weeks beginning on November 25th.

We talk about Small Business Saturday, Ballet at Zachary’s Jewelers, the Grand Illumination with Santa, Three fabulous Midnight Madnesses, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade, the Holiday Market, the Chocolate Binge Festival, the Military Bowl and Parade, the Miracle on Annapolis Street, the Annapolis New Years Eve celebrations, and more.

We even jump into what to look forward to as we kick 2023 out the door and welcome in 2024!

Worried about parking? Don’t be. It’s plentiful and free, and Erik explains just how to find it!

Annapolis has a certain magic about it over the Holidays. Have a listen and see for yourself!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

