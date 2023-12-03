December 3, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

BIG Book Sale Coming Up Saturday

Books are always a great gift for the holidays! The Parole Rotary Club of Annapolis will hold its monthly book sale at BIG (Books for International Goodwill) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the BIG Warehouse at 451 Defense Highway.  Books range in price from .50 to $3.00, for hardcover books.  Get a Bag o’Books for $35 – whatever the bag will hold!  The BIG book sale offers the latest paperbacks, educational books, picture books and lots of books for children.  Parking is free.

Books for International Goodwill was originally created by the Parole Rotary Club of Annapolis and is run by a team of Rotary and community volunteers.  In addition to holding monthly book sales, BIG also donates books to over 40 countries – having donating containers of 15-20,000 books to be distributed free of charge.  These “libraries in a box” are tailored to the desires of recipients and help promote literacy.  The Parole Rotary just recently reached the 9.5 million mark of books donated!

Donations of books are always welcomed and can be dropped off during the sale or any day at the Donation Shed outside the Warehouse (24-7).  

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

