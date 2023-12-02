Beloved Art Things to Reopen Next Week Under New Ownership

The beloved Art Things is reopening under new ownership after being closed off and on for two years.

Located in Maryland Hall, Art Things will host a preview day this afternoon from noon to 3 p.m., with the grand opening on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art Things first opened in 1965 and has more than 55 years of history in Annapolis. Most of that time was spent in West Annapolis.

“I value the legacy of Art Things,” new owner Sarah Winchester said. “It was my go-to store since I was a college art student.”

Art Things closed in West Annapolis and relocated due to difficulties during COVID. Eventually, it closed, was sold, and briefly reopened before Winchester decided to step in. Notably, aside from the transient year, Art Things has been woman-owned since its founding in 1965.

The store carries art supplies that range from amateur to professional, with an emphasis on hard-to-find items. Special orders are also welcome.

Art Things is located on Maryland Hall’s ground floor at 801 Chase St. #108, making it easily accessible for anybody taking classes there.

“I’m doing my very best to preserve what makes Art Things so awesome while also juggling the issue of a much smaller space,” Winchester said. “I’ve packed a lot of items into room 108, I think our customers are going to be pleasantly delighted.”

Customers can learn more by visiting annapolisartthings.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (410) 878-7786.

Supporters can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

