Local News

Anne Arundel County Council Fails to Pass Affordable Housing Bill

A proposed bill mandating affordable units in new Anne Arundel residential buildings failed to pass the County Council last night.

The defeated bill, backed by County Executive Steuart Pittman, aimed to allocate 15% of large-scale project units for renters earning around $62,000 or less and buyers earning about $83,000 or less. Eligibility was open to those living, working, or with job offers in Anne Arundel.

Democratic Council member Allison Pickard opposed the bill (along with the three Republicans on the Council), seeking more substantial incentives for developers during declining building activity.

The bill’s rejection drew criticism from Pittman,

The vote tonight by four members of the Anne Arundel County Council to reject the Essential Worker Housing Access Act was a slap in the face to the large part of our workforce that is priced out of most of the new homes and apartments being built today. That includes educators, public safety employees, nurses, and other essential workers. Anne Arundel County has been leading the way in addressing the housing crisis, but this is an unnecessary step backwards. 

County Executive Pittman

Arundel Community Development Services, a government-affiliated nonprofit, would have managed the proposed affordable housing program.

A for what’s next, Pittman said, “I will instruct my staff to seek alternative administrative, legislative, and regulatory methods to encourage developers to construct housing that is affordable for the people our economy depends on. It’s what our businesses need for their employees, and it’s the right thing to do.” 

