December 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 41 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Annapolis Resident Robbed at Gunpoint in Bay Ridge Gardens, Suspect Escapes in Taxi

An Annapolis man was assaulted and robbed in the Bay Ridge Gardens Apartments on Monday morning.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 1:30 AM, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community for a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the unit block of Ben’s Drive.

The victim was robbed and assaulted in the Bay Ridge Gardens community, returned to the Robinwood community and called the police, and then returned to the scene to meet with police.

Officers met with the victim, who said he was on Bens Drive when he was approached by a male subject and a female subject. The male brandished a firearm and struck the victim in the head. The female proceeded to kick and punch him. The two went through the victim’s pockets and removed $9 in US currency.

The female then entered an apartment in Bay Rodge Gardens, and the male left in a taxi.

Based on the information provided by the victim, officers made contact with the female and she was positively identified and arrested. The male suspect is still at large.

