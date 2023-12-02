Annapolis Police Respond to Taco Bell Stabbing

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a local Taco Bell this evening.
Shortly after 7:00 pm., the Annapolis Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Taco Bell at 1803 West Street for a reported stabbing.
While the police have yet to release any information, the dispatch records indicate that there was one victim with a stab wound to the face. The severity of the injury, the circumstances surrounding the incident, and any suspect information are unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.