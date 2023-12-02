December 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 46 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Police Respond to Taco Bell Stabbing Mastering the Art of Money Management in Online Slots Tedeschi Trucks Band keyboardist Gabe Dixon releases new EP Passing Through, Making Stop at Rams Head On Stage Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives! The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Daily News Brief

Annapolis Police Respond to Taco Bell Stabbing

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a local Taco Bell this evening.

Shortly after 7:00 pm., the Annapolis Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Taco Bell at 1803 West Street for a reported stabbing.

While the police have yet to release any information, the dispatch records indicate that there was one victim with a stab wound to the face. The severity of the injury, the circumstances surrounding the incident, and any suspect information are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Mastering the Art of Money Management in Online Slots

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu