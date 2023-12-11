Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Random Eastport Stabbing

The Annapolis Police Department has made an arrest in a recent stabbing in Eastport that sent a man to a local hospital in serious condition.

On December 5, 2023, at about 11:30 pm, an Eastport resident had just turned onto Chesapeake Avenue after making a purchase at the Royal Farms store when an unknown assailant stabbed him several times. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

On December 9, 2023, at approximately 10:30 am, officers apprehended a suspect. The suspect, identified as a 23-year-old male of an unknown address, was arrested without incident in the 600 block of Americana Drive in the Nautilus Point Apartment complex on an outstanding warrant.

He was charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

