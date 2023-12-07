Annapolis Police Investigating Parole Shooting

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday in the Parole section of the City.

On December 6, 2023, at approximately 3:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 2000 block of Somerville Road. This would be in the vicinity of the shopping center with Lidl and Kohls as the other areas are Anne Arundel County’s jurisdiction.

Officers met with the victim of an assault, who was suffering from an injury to the upper torso. The manager of an establishment said he heard yelling coming from outside his office window and observed two suspects standing in the parking lot. He said he then heard what appeared to be the discharging of a firearm.

A juvenile entered the establishment screaming, “They are going to shoot my daddy!” Moments later, the victim entered the business with an injury. The victim said he was approached by three subjects who demanded cash he had on hand. He said one suspect struck him with a handgun, and he fell to the ground. The victim said that a suspect then fired at him but missed. The victim was able to get away with his money intact. He said the three suspects got into a red crossover vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area for suspects and evidence. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police currently do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information, please contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

