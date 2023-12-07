December 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Celebrate Joy with Christmas in St. Michaels December 8-10 Annapolis Police Investigating Parole Shooting 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run – December 16th — REGISTER NOW Crosby Marketing Announces Latest Group of Six Scholarship Recipients Food and Beverage Sector Transformed by the Digital Yuan
Local News

Annapolis Police Investigating Parole Shooting

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday in the Parole section of the City.

On December 6, 2023, at approximately 3:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 2000 block of Somerville Road. This would be in the vicinity of the shopping center with Lidl and Kohls as the other areas are Anne Arundel County’s jurisdiction.

Officers met with the victim of an assault, who was suffering from an injury to the upper torso. The manager of an establishment said he heard yelling coming from outside his office window and observed two suspects standing in the parking lot. He said he then heard what appeared to be the discharging of a firearm.

A juvenile entered the establishment screaming, “They are going to shoot my daddy!” Moments later, the victim entered the business with an injury. The victim said he was approached by three subjects who demanded cash he had on hand. He said one suspect struck him with a handgun, and he fell to the ground. The victim said that a suspect then fired at him but missed. The victim was able to get away with his money intact. He said the three suspects got into a red crossover vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area for suspects and evidence. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

Police currently do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information, please contact the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

16th Annual Santa Speedo Run – December 16th — REGISTER NOW

 Next Article

Celebrate Joy with Christmas in St. Michaels December 8-10

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu