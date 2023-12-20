December 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
From Amateur to Pro: The Journey of Mastering Volleyball Skills Bonus Podcast: Christmastime in Annapolis 2023 Annapolis Fire Department Responds to Fire at St. Mary’s NOW: Open Enrollment for Maryland Health Connection’s Health Plans Military Bowl Will Go Green Again This Year
Local News

Annapolis Fire Department Responds to Fire at St. Mary’s

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 11:25 AM, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 109 Duke of Gloucester Street for reports of a commercial structure fire.  

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a three-story commercial structure with smoke and sprinkler activation on the 2nd-floor bathroom of the St. Mary’s Rectory. Firefighters quickly made entry and determined. The bulk of the fire was on the 2nd-floor balcony. Sprinklers activated and contained the fire. It took approximately 45 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One civilian was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel. 

The fire originated on the 2nd-floor balcony bathroom, and the cause is and cost of damage are still under investigation by investigators of the Fire and Explosives Services Unit.  The estimated damage to the building is $50,000.

NOTE: This story has been updated with corrected information released by the Annapolis Fire Department. New information is noted in italics.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

NOW: Open Enrollment for Maryland Health Connection’s Health Plans

 Next Article

Bonus Podcast: Christmastime in Annapolis 2023

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu