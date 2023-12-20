Annapolis Fire Department Responds to Fire at St. Mary’s

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 11:25 AM, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 109 Duke of Gloucester Street for reports of a commercial structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a three-story commercial structure with smoke and sprinkler activation on the 2nd-floor bathroom of the St. Mary’s Rectory. Firefighters quickly made entry and determined. The bulk of the fire was on the 2nd-floor balcony . Sprinklers activated and contained the fire. It took approximately 45 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One civilian was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation . There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

The fire originated on the 2nd-floor balcony bathroom, and the cause is and cost of damage are still under investigation by investigators of the Fire and Explosives Services Unit. The estimated damage to the building is $50,000.

NOTE: This story has been updated with corrected information released by the Annapolis Fire Department. New information is noted in italics.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

