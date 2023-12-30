Annapolis 250 Commission Seeks Volunteers!

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding. Annapolis, as the capital city of one of the 13 original colonies, played a pivotal role. As we approach the celebration, the City of Annapolis has established an ad hoc committee, “Annapolis 250,” to prepare for the celebration by developing a plan for Annapolis’ commemoration. The City seeks non-compensated volunteers to serve on the commission to outline specific events, programs, and initiatives.

Annapolis’ Commission will consist of representatives of local organizations plus two resident members who will be nominated by Mayor Gavin Buckley and confirmed by the Annapolis City Council. More information can be found in the City Council Resolution establishing the “Commission to Plan Celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.”

Annapolis, settled in 1649 and chartered in 1708, was not only the capital of Maryland during the Revolutionary War, but also the site for the meeting of the First Continental Congress (1774); Annapolis was the location where the Treaty of Paris was signed, ending the Revolutionary War (1783); Annapolis was the temporary capital of the U.S. (1783 and 1784); and Annapolis was the site of the Constitutional Convention (1787).

“The Annapolis 250 Commission is designed to engage residents, businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations in commemorating and celebrating this important anniversary,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “ Volunteering your time on the commission is a unique opportunity to focus on Annapolis’ contributions to the founding of America. It’s important that we have diverse representation on the Commission so we want to hear from you.”

Apply to serve by filling out the online Annapolis 250 Commission Application.

Learn more about Maryland 250 statewide efforts at mdtwofifty.maryland.gov.

