December 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
GUEST COLUMN: New Years Resolution Advice from Local Author Who Hiked The Appalachian Trail Alone After Injury Local Business Spotlight: Mother’s Peninsula Grille Annapolis 250 Commission Seeks Volunteers! 6 Ways Kratom Powder Can Increase Mental Focus Four Local Non-Profits Share in Maryland Humanities’ Shine Grants
Life In The Area

Annapolis 250 Commission Seeks Volunteers!

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding. Annapolis, as the capital city of one of the 13 original colonies, played a pivotal role. As we approach the celebration, the City of Annapolis has established an ad hoc committee, “Annapolis 250,” to prepare for the celebration by developing a plan for Annapolis’ commemoration. The City seeks non-compensated volunteers to serve on the commission to outline specific events, programs, and initiatives. 

Annapolis’ Commission will consist of representatives of local organizations plus two resident members who will be nominated by Mayor Gavin Buckley and confirmed by the Annapolis City Council. More information can be found in the City Council Resolution establishing the “Commission to Plan Celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.”

Annapolis, settled in 1649 and chartered in 1708, was not only the capital of Maryland during the Revolutionary War, but also the site for the meeting of the First Continental Congress (1774); Annapolis was the location where the Treaty of Paris was signed, ending the Revolutionary War (1783); Annapolis was the temporary capital of the U.S. (1783 and 1784); and Annapolis was the site of the Constitutional Convention (1787). 

“The Annapolis 250 Commission is designed to engage residents, businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations in commemorating and celebrating this important anniversary,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.  “ Volunteering your time on the commission is a unique opportunity to focus on Annapolis’ contributions to the founding of America. It’s important that we have diverse representation on the Commission so we want to hear from you.” 

Apply to serve by filling out the online Annapolis 250 Commission Application

Learn more about Maryland 250 statewide efforts at mdtwofifty.maryland.gov

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

6 Ways Kratom Powder Can Increase Mental Focus

 Next Article

Local Business Spotlight: Mother’s Peninsula Grille

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu