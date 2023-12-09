December 9, 2023
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Local News

All You Need To Know About 124th Army-Navy Game

124th Army-Navy Game: Quick Guide

Game Details:

  • The 124th Army-Navy Game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. on CBS.

Venue:

  • Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, hosts the game for the first time, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

Series Statistics:

  • Navy leads the series 62-54-7, with Army’s recent success balancing the historical dominance of Navy.

Last Year’s Outcome:

  • Army won 20-17 in double overtime at Lincoln Financial Field, marking the series’ first-ever overtime game.

Current Odds:

  • Army is a three-point favorite; the over-under is 27.5 points.

Team Overview:

  • Both Army and Navy enter the game with a 5-6 record and will not participate in a bowl.

Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy:

  • Army can clinch the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win, having already defeated Air Force.

Coaching Strategies:

  • Army, under coach Jeff Monken, has adopted a different offensive approach this season, emphasizing the shotgun formation and zone blocking schemes.

Broadcast Information:

  • CBS will broadcast the game, with additional coverage on CBS Sports Network and ESPN’s “College GameDay” live outside Gillette Stadium.

Additional Coverage:

  • CBS Sports will air pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with “College Football Today.”

Radio Coverage:

  • Tune in to WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) for “The Navy Football Special Edition Army-Navy Insider Show” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Internet Coverage

  • Eye On Annapolis will have live updates on throughout the day. Please follow along on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and X (formerly Twitter)
  • We will have several albums of photos uploaded tonight and tomorrow so be sure to check back.
Close Menu