All You Need To Know About 124th Army-Navy Game

124th Army-Navy Game: Quick Guide
Game Details:
- The 124th Army-Navy Game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. on CBS.
Venue:
- Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, hosts the game for the first time, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots.
Series Statistics:
- Navy leads the series 62-54-7, with Army’s recent success balancing the historical dominance of Navy.
Last Year’s Outcome:
- Army won 20-17 in double overtime at Lincoln Financial Field, marking the series’ first-ever overtime game.
Current Odds:
- Army is a three-point favorite; the over-under is 27.5 points.
Team Overview:
- Both Army and Navy enter the game with a 5-6 record and will not participate in a bowl.
Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy:
- Army can clinch the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win, having already defeated Air Force.
Coaching Strategies:
- Army, under coach Jeff Monken, has adopted a different offensive approach this season, emphasizing the shotgun formation and zone blocking schemes.
Broadcast Information:
- CBS will broadcast the game, with additional coverage on CBS Sports Network and ESPN’s “College GameDay” live outside Gillette Stadium.
Additional Coverage:
- CBS Sports will air pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with “College Football Today.”
Radio Coverage:
- Tune in to WBAL Radio (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) for “The Navy Football Special Edition Army-Navy Insider Show” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Internet Coverage
- Eye On Annapolis will have live updates on throughout the day. Please follow along on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and X (formerly Twitter)
- We will have several albums of photos uploaded tonight and tomorrow so be sure to check back.