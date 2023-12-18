December 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Alison Hammer Joins Crosby Marketing as Creative Director Severn Man Dead after Shooting Former Girlfriend Maryland Native Jimmy Charles to Play Free Concert at Military Bowl Tailgate Daily News Brief | December 18, 2023 Nothing Says Christmas Like 200 People Jogging in Annapolis in Speedos
Local News

Alison Hammer Joins Crosby Marketing as Creative Director

Award-winning creative director Alison Hammer has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a Senior Vice President. Hammer will help lead Crosby creative teams in developing impactful campaigns for health care organizations, federal agencies and nonprofit causes.

Hammer has a 20-year track record as a creative lead and copywriter, most recently serving as Senior VP Creative Director in FCB’s Chicago office, where she led creative work for Cox Business, NextEra Energy, and Prestige Healthcare. Her career also includes stints at top agencies including OKRP, Mullen and MARC USA.

Her portfolio includes work for Today’s Military, a “buzzed driving” PSA effort for the Ad Council and the acclaimed “Live From The Library” campaign for the Chicago Public Library. She also helped create impactful campaigns for leading brands such as Rite Aid, Verisign and Kimberly Clark. Her work has been recognized with premier awards from The One Show, Cannes Lions, Effie Awards and the D&AD Awards.

Hammer is also an accomplished author of women’s fiction. Her novels include You and Me and Us, Little Pieces of Me, and The Beach Trap.

“After conducting a national search, we are thrilled to have Alison join our team,” said Raymond Crosby, CEO & President. “Her outstanding creative talent and leadership skills will play an important role in helping our clients achieve their business and social impact objectives, while driving our firm’s continued growth.”

Hammer joins Crosby’s well-seasoned group of creative professionals with a national reputation for work that shapes attitudes, inspires behavior change, and motivates action. Since 2020, the firm has been recognized with 77 industry awards for clients such as the Department of Defense, USDA, Kaiser Permanente, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Business Local News
Previous Article

Severn Man Dead after Shooting Former Girlfriend

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu