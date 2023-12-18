Alison Hammer Joins Crosby Marketing as Creative Director

Award-winning creative director Alison Hammer has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a Senior Vice President. Hammer will help lead Crosby creative teams in developing impactful campaigns for health care organizations, federal agencies and nonprofit causes.

Hammer has a 20-year track record as a creative lead and copywriter, most recently serving as Senior VP Creative Director in FCB’s Chicago office, where she led creative work for Cox Business, NextEra Energy, and Prestige Healthcare. Her career also includes stints at top agencies including OKRP, Mullen and MARC USA.

Her portfolio includes work for Today’s Military, a “buzzed driving” PSA effort for the Ad Council and the acclaimed “Live From The Library” campaign for the Chicago Public Library. She also helped create impactful campaigns for leading brands such as Rite Aid, Verisign and Kimberly Clark. Her work has been recognized with premier awards from The One Show, Cannes Lions, Effie Awards and the D&AD Awards.

Hammer is also an accomplished author of women’s fiction. Her novels include You and Me and Us, Little Pieces of Me, and The Beach Trap.

“After conducting a national search, we are thrilled to have Alison join our team,” said Raymond Crosby, CEO & President. “Her outstanding creative talent and leadership skills will play an important role in helping our clients achieve their business and social impact objectives, while driving our firm’s continued growth.”

Hammer joins Crosby’s well-seasoned group of creative professionals with a national reputation for work that shapes attitudes, inspires behavior change, and motivates action. Since 2020, the firm has been recognized with 77 industry awards for clients such as the Department of Defense, USDA, Kaiser Permanente, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

