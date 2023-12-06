December 6, 2023
AACPS Superintendent Bedell to Lead In-Person Community Conversation on Safety and Wellness

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell will lead a community conversation next week about the recent increase in violence, particularly, among youths, in the City of Annapolis and the roles the school system, community groups, and local government play in restoring safe communities.

“Restoring One Annapolis: A Community Conversation” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, located at 1101 Smithville St. in Annapolis. Attendance is limited by the seating capacity of the center, which is about 125 people.

Dr. Bedell will address participants at the outset of the session. Following those remarks, attendees – unlike in a town-hall style forum – will break into small groups for facilitated sessions centered around a variety of topics. Responses will be recorded and posted online after each session.

“Incidents that happen in our communities have a direct impact on our schools because it is often left to our teams to provide resources and safe environments that our students don’t find elsewhere,” Dr. Bedell said. “It is the responsibility of all of us – our school system included – to create and enhance environments in which our children feel safe, both in our communities and our schools. That is the conversation we must have and will have on December 11. It is my hope this will be the first of many meaningful discussions that lead to positive change.”

Interpreters will be available to assist at the session if needed. Anyone requiring interpretation services should call the bilingual facilitator at their student’s school to make those arrangements. Those who do not have children in school and who require an interpreter should call 410-222-5316.

