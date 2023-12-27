72 Student Musicians Honored by All-State Music Program

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ music program hit all the right notes this year, with 64 students earning a place in one of nine 2024 Maryland All-State Music ensembles and an additional eight students earning recognition as alternates. Included in this year’s ensemble offerings is the brand new Senior Commercial Band, an ensemble with flexible instrumentation that incorporates music from a variety of genres including popular music.

“The level of musical achievement that can be found in every school here in AACPS is a testament to the teaching and learning taking place on a daily basis,” said Jessica Valadie, AACPS’ Coordinator of Music. “These 72 students represent what is possible when that learning is combined with hard work and a dedication to musical excellence. We couldn’t be more proud of these students and their achievement of these honors.”

The following AACPS musicians were named to All-State ensembles:

Junior Mixed Chorus: Quinn Baxter, Severna Park Middle School; Hannah Carland, Chesapeake High School; Benjamin Cunningham, Crofton High School; Peter Korn-Minniear, Brooklyn Park Middle School – Apex Arts; Brooke Latone, Severna Park Middle School; Jude McCallister, Severna Park Middle School; Matthew Samson, Brooklyn Park Middle School – Apex Arts; Samuel Sirotin, Severna Park Middle School. Alternates: McKenna Bary, Severna Park Middle School; Subat Begzad, Severna Park Middle School; Rebekah Noonan, Crofton Middle School; Harrison Randall, Brooklyn Park Middle School – Apex Arts.

Alternate: Alex Zhou, Severna Park High School. Senior Mixed Chorus: Raven Adams, Chesapeake High School; Lexie Brinkley, Broadneck High School – Apex Arts; Alyssa Coriano, Broadneck High School; Hadley Dodson, Broadneck High School – Apex Arts; Juliet Drew, Annapolis High School; Sophia Hepting, Chesapeake High School; Morgan Johnson, Old Mill High School; Vivien Kaplan, Broadneck High School – Apex Arts; Vanessa Kilson, Broadneck High School; Andrew Koziel, Crofton High School; Emma Miller, Broadneck High School; Sarah Shields, Chesapeake High School; Corinne Trakas, Chesapeake High School; Rebecca Vasquez, Chesapeake High School; Yuki Vernieres, South River High School; Aliceanna Weibley, Broadneck High School – Apex Arts; Cassidy Yeager, Chesapeake High School.

Alternate: Caleb Lenham, Annapolis High School Senior Band: Charles Owens, Crofton High School; Lena Stern, Broadneck High School; Corgan Wood, Broadneck High School – Apex Arts. Alternate: Scott Opert, Southern High School.

