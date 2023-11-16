Zachary’s Jewelers Kicks Off the Holidays at the Grand Illumination with The Nutcracker

No holiday season is complete without The Nutcracker. Nearly every holiday commercial samples music from the famous Ballet, and you can’t go near a theater district without sighting of the production the entire month of December. For those who have never seen it or for those who feel their holiday season isn’t complete without it, Chesapeake Ballet Company’s all-youth cast will kick off their Nutcracker season by performing during the Annapolis Grand Illumination event on November 26th.

Tree-lighting spectators who venture up to Zachary’s Jewelers, located at 100 Main Street, will be treated to story hour with Clara inside, followed by vignettes from the Ballet, including the Arabian, Spanish, Russian, and Sugar Plum soloists. The story hour traditionally begins at 3:30 p.m. Mini-performances from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

After three months of preparation and rehearsal, the Grand Illumination event marks the first time that the young dancers will perform for the season, but hardly the last. This year’s CBC Nutcracker performances will be held on weekends at the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis, MD, December 9th through 17th

Show Schedule

December 9 & 10 at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

December 15 at 7 p.m.

December 16 at 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

December 17 at 1 p.m. only

For more information on attending the special performances, contact 410- 924-4358. Showtime information and tickets are available here. General information can be found at chesapeakeballetcompany.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

