Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened last night in the parking lot of an Odenton shopping center.

On November 8, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking at the Odenton Shopping Center located at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

The 30-year-old female victim was walking to her car when she was approached by a male suspect who displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle, a black 2021 Hyundai Elantra. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim complied, and the suspect fled westbound on Annapolis Road in the stolen vehicle.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

