What Can Maryland Learn from Others to Allay Fears Associated with Potential iGaming Legalization?

The growth of the sports betting market in Maryland has prompted talk of introducing legal iGaming to the state. If this happens, it allows residents to play slot machines and table games like blackjack and roulette online.

It’s easy to see why this discussion is happening. Since mobile sports betting launched in 2022, 12 mobile sportsbooks have begun operating. They operate alongside 10 retail sportsbooks and are overseen by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. Given the success of this market, it seems likely that any regulated iGaming market would advance quickly.

For this reason, Maryland lawmakers attempted to set up iGaming during the last legislative session. However, the bill did not pass the committee stage. It’s likely that further attempts will be made to start the iGaming regulation process when the next session begins in January. However, some organizations, like the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence of Maryland and the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling, have concerns about potential issues with problem gambling.

A report by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency that is due in November will examine this issue and look at the benefits of iGaming to the state, such as increased revenue. To complete this examination, the Agency will look at the position of legal iGaming in other states so Maryland can learn from them.

New Jersey is one state that is being looked at. Lawmakers there are looking to implement new measures to provide further player protection. These measures are sponsored by Assemblyman Ralph Caputo and include a gambling treatment diversion court program and teaching in schools about the dangers of compulsive gambling. Similar measures could be useful in allaying any concerns about the introduction of iGaming in Maryland.

State lawmakers could also be tempted to look overseas for inspiration. For example, in the UK, there is a legal iGaming industry that is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). Protections include the GAMSTOP scheme that allows players to self-exclude from all UKGC-licensed sites at once. Although not all players use these sites, with some preferring the freedom of sites outside of the scheme. They take responsibility for using player protection tools on individual sites.

Maryland already has schemes that are similar to GAMSTOP. These schemes currently apply to land-based casinos, sports betting, and lotteries. They could be extended to include any future iGaming market. Players also have the same ability as those in the UK and other US states to use responsible gambling tools at individual sites.

Looking at the UK again, a review of gambling is currently taking place, which includes the planned implementation of new measures. These measures include the introduction of a statutory gambling operator levy, which will be used to fund gambling addiction research and treatment. This type of levy is something that many stakeholders insist should be part of any introduction of iGaming in Maryland. Such a levy was not included when sports betting was introduced but is likely to be part of the introduction of iGaming if and when it happens.

