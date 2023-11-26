November 26, 2023
Annapolis, US
Watermark Partners with We Care & Friends For Queen of all Fund Drives

Photo: Rick Brady

Since 2011, Watermark has hosted a dockside fundraiser aboard Harbor Queen during Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade. Watermark is excited to continue this beloved tradition on December 9, 2023 with We Care and Friends as the beneficiary. This incredible organization “is dedicated to supporting the building blocks to create strong families and communities in areas affected by drugs, poverty, and crime in Maryland.”

Join Watermark and We Care and Friends on Saturday, December 9th, from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm aboard the Harbor Queen, all decked out for the holidays. Enjoy festive music, a beverage from the cash bar, and a front-row seat at the Lights Parade. We Care and Friends will collect a suggested $10 donation as well as/or toys, linens, bedding, blankets, toiletries, clothing, and non-perishable food items.

Does Kratom Get You High?

Eight Businesses and Organizations Honored as Partners in Education

