Virtual Open House On How to Tap Into $130M of Financial Aid from MHEC

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) will host an interactive event, helping to navigate the financial aid process and learn more about the $130 million in financial assistance available to Maryland students annually!

Join MHEC Acting Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai and Al Dorsett, Director of MHEC’s Office of Student Financial Assistance, for a VIRTUAL Financial Aid Open House on Friday, November 10, from 10 a.m. to Noon. MHEC Chair Cassie Motz will moderate the session.

The MHEC leadership team will (1) share MHEC’s plans to improve processes in the upcoming financial aid season and (2) welcome suggestions while fielding questions.

Please send your questions and suggestions in advance no later than Friday, November 3rd. Live questions and suggestions will be accepted but are not guaranteed to be addressed due to time limitations.



Here is the link to attend!

