Two Die In Single-Vehicle Shady Side Crash

Two men died on Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Shady Side in Southern Anne Arundel County.
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road in Shady Side.
A 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound on Shady Side Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason and continued into a drainage ditch, striking a fence and a BGE pole.
The driver, 27-year-old Christian Alvarado of Lanham, and passenger, 24-year-old Jason Solano of Rockville, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.