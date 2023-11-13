Two Die In Single-Vehicle Shady Side Crash

Two men died on Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Shady Side in Southern Anne Arundel County.

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road in Shady Side.

A 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound on Shady Side Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason and continued into a drainage ditch, striking a fence and a BGE pole.

The driver, 27-year-old Christian Alvarado of Lanham, and passenger, 24-year-old Jason Solano of Rockville, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

