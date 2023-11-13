November 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Glen Burnie Man Dies in Early Morning Fire Profs and Pints: When the Pacific Became America’s New Frontier Two Die In Single-Vehicle Shady Side Crash Daily News Brief | November 13, 2023 Navy Handles UAB With Ease for 4-5 Record
Local News

Two Die In Single-Vehicle Shady Side Crash

Two men died on Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Shady Side in Southern Anne Arundel County.

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road in Shady Side.

A 2022 Toyota Rav4 was traveling eastbound on Shady Side Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason and continued into a drainage ditch, striking a fence and a BGE pole.

The driver, 27-year-old Christian Alvarado of Lanham, and passenger, 24-year-old Jason Solano of Rockville, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | November 13, 2023

 Next Article

Profs and Pints: When the Pacific Became America’s New Frontier

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu