November 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Triple Crown* Winner Announced

*of sailing!

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), Maryland Cures Cancer Regatta, and Hospice organizations awarded the 2023 Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy sponsored by Weems & Plath on Friday, November 3rd, at the newly completed CRAB Adaptive Boating Center on Back Creek in Annapolis. 

There was a tie for first place this year and the sailors accepting the Triple Crown Trophy were Tracey & Warren Richter on their J-22 Committed; and, 2018 and 2022 winner, John Heintz, on his Harbor 20 Endurance.  The point totals for place finished in the 3 races, plus the ranking of the funds raised for each charity is used to compute the trophy winner.

Tracy and Warren earned two bullets and a second in the three races while raising $4,800.  John raised over $23,000 for the three charity events. Kudos also belong to John for continuing his streak of raising more donations than anyone else in Triple Crown history.

Coming in 3rd place in the 2023 Triple Crown of Charity Sailing is our 2021 winner, John Dodge, and his crew on Kobayashi Mauru. John’s team raised $14,733 for the three charities.  

In 2023, fundraising and racing started in June with the newly branded Maryland Cures Cancer Cup (formerly the Leukemia Cup) followed by the CRAB Cup August.  Both events were sponsored by the Eastport Yacht Club and managed by the impressive Race Committee Chair Bill Levatino.  The Hospice Cup closed out the season in September.  All three of the races boasted 80 to 90 sailboats racing on the Bay.  The overall total was more than 250 boats racing with an average of 4 crew, and it comes to 1,000 sailors participating in the Triple Crown races.

The Triple Crown of Charity Sailing Trophy was created in 2018 to promote greater race participation and to enhance fundraising support for all three charity races.  Representatives from the three charities presented the trophy and permanent trophies to the winners.  The Triple Crown Trophy is a stunning, repurposed trophy, formerly the Power Squadron of Baltimore’s Navigation Trophy.  It is on permanent display at the CRAB Adaptive Boating Center.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

