November 29, 2023
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
The Rev is Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

  1. Nat Myers

Friday, March 15

8pm | $25

*On Sale Thursday, 11/30 at 10am

Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies

  1. Tim Baker

Wednesday, March 20

7:30pm | $29.50

*On Sale Friday, 12/1 at 10am

Mary Gauthier w/ special guest Jaimee Harris

Wednesday, March 27

7:30pm | $25

Joshua Radin

  1. Maddie Poppe

Wednesday, April 3

8pm | $30

*On Sale Friday, 12/1 at 10am

Norman Brown

Friday, April 19

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $46.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

11/30 Alex Bugnon

12/01 Dirty Grass Players

12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/03 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala: 20th Anniversary

12/04 Christmas With The Celts

12/05 Pokey LaFarge w. Louisa Stancioff

12/06 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2023

12/08 – 12/10 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Emily King

12/11 + 12 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 + 14 Mac McAnally

12/15 Jon McLaughlin w. Bobbie Lee Stamper & Leo Sawikin

12/16 Gabe Dixon w. Sahara Moon (all ages matinee)

12/16 Comedian Pete Correale: Authentic w. Jared Stern

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

12/19 1964 The Tribute

12/21 Zebra (Presented by 97Underground.com)

12/22 Pressing Strings w. The Wilson Springs Hotel

12/23 A SQRRL! Holiday (all ages matinee) Presented By Annapolis Moms Media

12/23 An Evening with Pressing Strings

12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra

12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Building Wealth for the Future: How a Traditional IRA Can Help You Save

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

