The Rev is Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Nat Myers

Friday, March 15

8pm | $25

*On Sale Thursday, 11/30 at 10am

Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies

Tim Baker

Wednesday, March 20

7:30pm | $29.50

*On Sale Friday, 12/1 at 10am

Mary Gauthier w/ special guest Jaimee Harris

Wednesday, March 27

7:30pm | $25

Joshua Radin

Maddie Poppe

Wednesday, April 3

8pm | $30

*On Sale Friday, 12/1 at 10am

Norman Brown

Friday, April 19

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $46.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/30 Alex Bugnon

12/01 Dirty Grass Players

12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/03 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala: 20th Anniversary

12/04 Christmas With The Celts

12/05 Pokey LaFarge w. Louisa Stancioff

12/06 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2023

12/08 – 12/10 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Emily King

12/11 + 12 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 + 14 Mac McAnally

12/15 Jon McLaughlin w. Bobbie Lee Stamper & Leo Sawikin

12/16 Gabe Dixon w. Sahara Moon (all ages matinee)

12/16 Comedian Pete Correale: Authentic w. Jared Stern

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

12/19 1964 The Tribute

12/21 Zebra (Presented by 97Underground.com)

12/22 Pressing Strings w. The Wilson Springs Hotel

12/23 A SQRRL! Holiday (all ages matinee) Presented By Annapolis Moms Media

12/23 An Evening with Pressing Strings

12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra

12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

12/29 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack Holidaze Show

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

