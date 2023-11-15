November 15, 2023
The Hotel at Arundel Preserve to Renovate Public Spaces

The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve (7795 Arundel Mills Blvd., Hanover) is beginning renovations of the property’s 10,000-square-foot lobby and 15,000-square-feet space encompassing nine meeting rooms and pre-function spaces.

“This renovation is a further commitment to our guests, visitors, and the community,” according to April Richmond, general manager at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve. “The enhancements will reenergize our spaces and provide our wedding, meeting and other guests with a refreshed and contemporary look while being respectful to the tremendous architecture of the hotel.”

The Hotel at Arundel Preserve was built in 2011 and is 7.5 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Airport. The renovation is the first in the history of the hotel. It will invigorate the lobby area, creating an improved flow, additional seating groupings and a warm, inviting environment. The improvements to the meeting spaces bring new, comfortable seating options in pre-function areas, lighting and furnishings. Additionally, all spaces will be outfitted with new finishes.

“As a LEED Silver-certified Hotel, bringing natural elements into the hotel’s design complements our commitment to being an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious property,” said Richmond. “Water will be subtly incorporated into the new design, artistic LED light fixtures will mimic natural elements such as wood and water, and amorphic, refined finishes will connect to the history of Anne Arundel County, which has been a home to summer resorts since the 1880s.”

During renovations, the hotel will remain open with minimal, if any, impact on guests and no impact on the hotel’s two dynamic restaurants, Grillfire and Anejo Rose. The property cannot host meetings and events between December 17 – February 29 but is booking for March 1 forward and is excited about the interest and increase in demand.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

