The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we meet a wonderful black Chihuahua pseudo-puppy and a REALLY small pure-bred Yorkshire Terrier puppy-puppy.

Up first is Muffin! She is a 10-month-old all-black Chihuahua, and we discovered she has a tiny speck of white on her right rear paw and a few white hairs on the front of her neck. She has only been at the shelter for a few days and was a bit timid but definitely curious. Her prior humans said that she is probably best with a home with older (or no) children. I am guessing she (like me) does not take too kindly at a toddler poking her!

Now Storm was in danger of being pup-napped by me. Storm is a 10-week-old male Yorkie with a huge personality, puppy breath, and sharp teeth! He loves to be cuddled and wants to see the world. Right now, he is mostly black with some brown, but I learned that as he grows, the brown will fill in stronger, and he will look more like a typical Yorkie. I do apologize for the photos–he was a wiggleworm and would not hold still for me–but do go visit!

Annapolis Subaru Loves Pets Month wrapped up, and the final numbers were not in, but Kelly at the SPCA said they adopted close to 100 dogs and cats last month, which means that Annapolis Subaru will be writing a large check to help the animals!

ANd as they say, out with the old and in with the new. Annapolis Subaru is gearing up for their Share The Love event on November 16th (runs through early January), where they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of five national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year they selected the Ullman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes. If they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150.

And remember, November is coming, and Lights on the Bay will be opening on the 19th with Lights & Leashes for you and your pup on the 17th and 18th! And if you need any reusable grocery bags, Giant is the place to go this month. For every $2.50 bag you buy, Giant will donate $1 to the SPCA.

There is an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the animals at the SPCA and for young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Muffin and Storm

Do you have a place in your home and heart for these pups??

And remember, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is working furiously on the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

