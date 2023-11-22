November 22, 2023
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we speak with the bouncy, fluffy, and fun Luna!

Luna is a 1 1/2-year-old purebred Pomeranian with a bouncy personality! As we recorded she was scampering across the table and is definitely not afraid of heights–or investigating Jimmy the house cat! She is particular about who will adopt her; and while she gets along with many other dogs, there are some that she just does not do well with (sounds like a human to me). So, a meet-and-greet with any other household dogs is probably best! Cats? We’re not sure. She had a definite interest in investigating Jimmy, but he did not return the favor and hissed! So, the SPCA is thinking a cat-less home with older children might be best for Luna!

Annapolis Subaru’s Share The Love event is in full swing and they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of four national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year they selected the Ulman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150. Also, they will donate $5 for every oil change as well!

Lights on the Bay is rocking and rolling and open nightly through January 2nd. Gates open at 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There is an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the animals at the SPCA and for young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Luna

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

