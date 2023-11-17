The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we speak with Kit Kat!

Kit Kat is a 3 (maybe 4)-year-old grey and white poodle-mix! Yay, no shedding and relatively hypoallergenic! She was surrendered shortly after having a litter of puppies and still needs to be spayed, so she will be available for adoption in a few weeks. But she is a very friendly and polite lady. She sat very quietly as we talked about her and only gave us a slight glare when she disagreed! Kit Kat would be perfect for pretty much any situation, from a condo or apartment to a larger home. Single human or a big family! But one guarantee is that the lucky human that adopts her, will have a loving companion for a long time!

Annapolis Subaru kicked off their Share The Love event yesterday (runs through early January), where they will donate $250 for every new car sold to one of five national charities selected by Subaru or one Hometown Charity selected by Annapolis Subaru (This year they selected the Ulman House). But, the buyer gets to direct where the donation goes, and if they opt for the Hometown Charity, Annapolis Subaru will up the ante and contribute an additional $150. Also, they will donate $5 for every oil change as well!

Lights on the Bay snuck up on us and it opens this weekend–Sunday to be exact. But first, tonight and tomorrow is Lights & Leashes for you and your leashed pup. Gates open at 5 pm and there will be a lot of fun to be had! More information on Lights on the Bay is here!

There is an awful lot of community events and community giving happening this holiday season! Let’s all see what we can do to make it as good as possible for the animals at the SPCA and for young adult cancer patients at the Ullman House!

Kit Kat

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

