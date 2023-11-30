The Annapolis Holiday Market Returns on December 7th

The Annapolis Holiday Market returns to the City Dock in downtown Annapolis from Thursday, December 7 to Sunday, December 10. Last year’s inaugural Annapolis Holiday Market featured 45 artisans and had 25,000 visitors over the four days. This year’s market has more than doubled and will feature over 100 artisans and specialty food vendors. For the first time, the market will offer hot chocolates, apple cider, wines, and specialty holiday liquors to enjoy as you shop. The market organizers expect more visitors this year as the event adds new artisans, and food and drink options. The event is also starting to receive regional recognition.

Annapolis has been recognized by the popular nationwide travel site Only in your State as one of America’s top 29 Enchanting Christmas towns.

They included the Annapolis Holiday Market, Midnight Madness, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, the downtown Annapolis Christmas tree, the beautifully decorated storefronts, and Christmas wreaths on lampposts as some of the reasons Annapolis was selected. All of these holiday events overlap with the Annapolis Holiday Market creating a perfect time to visit downtown Annapolis, Maryland. Travel + Leisure again listed Annapolis as a Top Christmas town. The city was ranked #15 out of 25 in the country on their list. They mentioned the popular Thursday night Midnight Madness shopping events, which also start on Dec 7, and the holiday decorations on display throughout downtown Annapolis as some of the reasons Annapolis, Maryland, made the list. Other Best Christmas Towns lists that include Annapolis are Today Show, Readers Digest, Best Life, Country Living, Attractions of America, and Fodors Travel.

The outdoor Annapolis Holiday Market is filled with local artisans selling a wide range of handcrafted gift items, including jewelry, candles, books, handbags, photography, pens, pottery, clothing, home decor, pet items, ornaments, chocolates, food, wine, spirits and more. Stop by one of the stands offering a warm drink, then get ready to shop. The artisans will attend each vendor booth so that you can ask questions and shop directly from them. Have your camera ready for photos with Santa and get your picture taken under the holiday market entrance archway.

While you are at the Annapolis Holiday Market, plan to take part in other downtown holiday events happening during the same period, including on Thursday evening, the downtown-wide Midnight Madness shopping event, where about 90 stores stay open until midnight with sales and refreshments indoors and the sidewalks have carolers, entertainment, and alpacas for you to enjoy. On Friday, take a candlelight tour of the downtown area with guides in period costumes or enjoy dinner at one of about 80 restaurants within walking distance. On Saturday morning, enjoy a Kwanza Celebration at the nearby Banneker Douglas Museum or the 3 pm Tuba Christmas concert at St. Anne’s Church, where the church lawn is filled with tuba players performing traditional Christmas songs. At 6 pm on Saturday, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade starts and passes by the holiday market. During this popular holiday boat parade, you can take a dinner cruise with Chef Ken that departs from the holiday market area, or if you are looking to take a shorter cruise without the dinner, hop aboard the Jolly Express Cruise leaving from the holiday market which runs on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. If you want to stay on land while visiting the market, Latitude 38 Restaurant is a popular place to dine, where you can overlook both the Annapolis Holiday Market and the EYC Lights Parade. Another place to get a bird’s eye view of the holiday market and the boat parade is by reserving a waterfront room at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. “Downtown Annapolis is decked out for the holidays and has a Charles Dikens atmosphere during the holidays, so be sure to make time to visit the holiday market and to stroll, shop, dine, and be entertained throughout all of downtown Annapolis,” says Erik Evans Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “Annapolis has something for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season.”

Admission to the Annapolis Holiday Market located at 1 Dock Street is free. The City of Annapolis has several free and discounted holiday

Parking options include the Calvert Street Parking Garage (19 St. Johns Street) which is free every evening and all day Saturday and Sunday. The Whitmore Parking Garage (25 Clay Street) is free on Sunday until 4 pm and $2 daily after 4 pm. On-street parking spaces on commercial streets are free for 2 hours when you use the promo code ParkDTA in the Parkmobile app. Free shuttles also run from the West Street area parking garages and hotels to the City Dock area. The Annapolis Holiday Market is open from December 7 to 10, 2023, and the hours are Thursday, 7 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. The event organizers recommend visiting the market on Friday for those looking to avoid crowds. Buses can drop off groups at the market entrance, and nearby restaurants and hotels can handle large groups with advance notice.

For more information visit www.AnnapolisHolidayMarket.com

