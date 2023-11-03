November 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 56 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
REMINDER: Daylight Savings Time Ends This Weekend The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week SUNDAY: When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney The Importance of Choosing the Appropriate Shopping Experience  Daily News Brief | November 3, 2023
Life In The Area

SUNDAY: When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney

On November 5th, Maryland Hall will be celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary along with IMG Artists with t he production of When You Wish Upon a Star – A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney! With musical direction by Sean Mason and the newly created house band of The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the tour will also feature vocalists Kim Nalley and Sasha Dobson.

The program will explore the enchanting world of jazz and its evolution over the past century. From the early roots to the modern interpretations, our talented performers will have you tapping your feet and snapping your fingers. Jazz has played an integral role in the civil rights movement, carrying messages of hope, unity, and progress. Join the community to highlight the powerful connection between jazz and the fight for equality and justice. Celebrate the timeless charm of Disney with live renditions of your favorite songs. From classics like “The Bare Necessities” to modern hits like “Let It Go,” the talented musicians will bring Disney’s magical melodies to life.

When You Wish Upon a Star is a magical night of Disney jazz standards. A great evening for all ages wrapped up with music legends coming to life right here in Annapolis!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

The stage will come alive with the captivating sounds of jazz, taking you on a journey through time paying homage to the incredible legacy of Disney’s contribution to the world of music and animation. It’s a tribute like no other, and guaranteed to be an enchanting evening filled with jazz rhythms and Disney magic!

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, history, and creativity. Secure your tickets today!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

The Importance of Choosing the Appropriate Shopping Experience 

 Next Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu