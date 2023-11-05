So, What Should We Name the New Fire Boat!

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has teamed up with Metal Shark Boats to build 2 new Fireboats that are scheduled to be added to the fleet in 2024. The twin Defiant NXT Monohull Pilothouse Fireboats are currently being built by Metal Shark Boats in Louisiana. The 50-foot vessels will enhance the department’s ability to more effectively respond to maritime-related fire emergencies on our vast waterways here in the County.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is soliciting names from community members and department members for the new fireboats. “Involving our Community and Department Members to be a part of the naming process ensures both fireboats will receive names from those who will directly benefit by adding these two maritime vessels to our fleet,” said Fire Chief Trisha Wolford.

The first boat will be christened in the Spring of 2024 and will be named by an Anne Arundel County Community Member, while the second boat is scheduled to be christened in the Summer of 2024 and will be named by an AACoFD Member.

If you would like to be a part of the naming process and you are an Anne Arundel County Community Member, enter your submission here. The link will be open until November 30, 2023. Once all the names are compiled, the top names will be sent back out via our social media platforms for a vote.

