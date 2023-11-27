Shop small, shop local, give back, and win!

The Shop Small Holiday Crawl is a social initiative to encourage the local Annapolis community to shop small and locally this holiday season at these participating open-air markets:

Wildberry Vintage Christmas Market 12/2 + 12/9 2pm-6pm (rain dates Sundays 12/3 + 12/10, same time) at Wildberry Farm + Market: 1047 Saint Stephens Church Road Crownsville, MD 21032

12/2 + 12/9 2pm-6pm (rain dates Sundays 12/3 + 12/10, same time) at Wildberry Farm + Market: 1047 Saint Stephens Church Road Crownsville, MD 21032 Heroes Holiday Market 12/3 8am-11am at Heroes Pub: Back Parking Lot 1 Riverview Avenue Annapolis, MD 21041

12/3 8am-11am at Heroes Pub: Back Parking Lot 1 Riverview Avenue Annapolis, MD 21041 HERE. A Pop Up Shop during Midnight Madness 12/7 + 12/14 4pm-midnight and 12/21 until 11pm at 4 Church Circle Annapolis, MD 21401

Attend any or all of the open-air markets listed above, snap a pic, a selfie, or a photo of your haul, and post it publicly to your Instagram feed with the tag “#ShopSmallHolidayCrawl2023”. Each public post will enter your account into a drawing to win one of 12 Shop Small Holiday Crawl Tote Bags. Totes are also for sale and can be purchased online at www.wildberryfarmmarket.com/shop

All proceeds from sales of the totes will go toward the brand-new Wildberry Small Business Fund! The Wildberry Small Business Fund is a new initiative by Wildberry to help local small and micro businesses who may be struggling to stay afloat with funding to attend the 2024 Wildberry Field Market season. Future opportunities will include micro grants and funding opportunities to help small and micro businesses attend other local open-air markets. You can learn more here: www.wildberryfarmmarket.com/small-business-fund

The Wildberry Field Market has been running since 2020 and, over the years, has grown to host over 200 local small and micro businesses. On the 2nd + 4th Saturday June-November, Wildberry hosts 60+ local small and micro businesses for a morning of shopping small from 9 am to 1pm. The community Wildberry has grown on the farm is committed to shopping small and supporting local businesses!

There are a few reasons why this is more important this year than ever: There was wind, rain, thunderstorms most weekends from September through early October, and many open-air markets had to cancel. This put a huge damper on small and micro businesses in our area, and the local small business economy took a huge hit. Shopping habits have changed this season due to the economy and folks not having a lot of extra spending money to shop like they were in previous years.

“It is more important than ever to support our local small businesses. Let’s all pledge to shop hyper-local this holiday season, and support our neighbors before turning to larger corporations. Together we can make the holidays a little brighter for our small business community!” -Bridget Jones, Owner, Wildberry Farm + Market

Wildberry Farm + Market is a privately owned family farm offering fresh eggs, limited seasonal produce and changing the way farms in the area connect with the local community through farm events like the Field Market where each season over 200 local small businesses pack the Field Market field on the 2nd + 4th Saturday June-November for a morning of shopping small. Wildberry is also the winner of the Emerging Small Business Award from the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce in 2023. Founded in 2019, Wildberry Farm + Market is located in Crownsville, MD.

