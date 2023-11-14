November 14, 2023
Local News

Shooting on Clay Street Damages Vehicles, Homes. No Injuries Reported

The Annapolis Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting on Clay Street in the Second Ward.

According to spokesperson Bernie Bennett, a call was received at 5:10 pm on November 14, 2023, for shots fired in the area of Clay Street.

Police on the scene have confirmed that six vehicles were struck by gunfire, as well as two homes. Bennett stressed that police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.

There were no victims located, and no injuries were reported. Police do not currently have a suspect but are investigating the incident.

According to the Gun Crime Dashboard, this is the 32nd incident of shots being fired with no injuries in 2023. In 2022, there were a total of 34 incidents for the entire year.

This story may be updated.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

