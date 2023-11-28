November 28, 2023
Local News

Severn Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Producing Child Porn

U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman today sentenced a 62-year-old Severn man to 10 years in federal prison, followed by seven years of supervised release, for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity related to his online sexual exploitation of multiple minor victims overseas.  Judge Boardman also ordered that, as detailed in his plea agreement, the man must pay $50,000 in restitution to be divided between the victims of his offense.  In addition, upon his release from prison, he must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. 

According to his guilty plea, beginning no later than 2015, the defendant engaged in video chats with facilitators in the Philippines and Madagascar who sexually exploited minor children in exchange for payment. Authorities say he paid facilitators to produce sexually explicit videos of minor children and to see livestream videos of minor children performing sexual acts with adults, other children, or alone, and on more than one occasion, took screen captures of the livestreams.

On September 24, 2020, FBI agents executed a search warrant on his residence and seized several electronic devices.  Forensic examinations completed on several of the devices revealed that his internet activity consisted of multiple visits to livestream pornography websites and online money remitters, and his devices contained approximately 15 images and 1 video of suspected child pornography.  Cell phones and other accounts also contained numerous chats about child pornography production.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.  Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims. 

