REMINDER: Daylight Savings Time Ends This Weekend

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, everyone should turn back their clocks by one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. Please note that most electronic devices automatically adjust when Daylight Saving Time begins or ends.

This is a good opportunity to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms when changing the time on your clocks.

If your smoke alarm is ten years or older, replace it with a new model with a sealed 10-year lithium battery model. If City of Annapolis residents cannot afford a smoke alarm, Annapolis firefighters will provide and install one at no cost. If you have questions, please contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 410-260-2202.

Annapolis Fire Chief Doug Remaley said, “Our firefighters would rather come out and install a smoke alarm than visit your home for more tragic reasons. Please use this opportunity to check your smoke and CO detectors.”

Daylight Saving Time was instituted by the Congress during the 1973 oil embargo. It was later amended to allow for a return to standard time during winter months. It was again revised with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which gave us our current timetable of having Daylight Saving Time from the second Sunday in March until the first Sunday of November.

Daylight Saving Time returns next spring on March 10, 2024.

