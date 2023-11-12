November 12, 2023
Local News

Recreation & Parks Wants You to “Plan Your Park”

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks has announced the launch of its Plan Your Park Campaign. This initiative will evaluate ten County-owned park sites for potential development of park and recreational uses, facilities, and amenities. Anne Arundel County residents are encouraged to explore the proposed park concepts and share feedback on preferred amenities for each location. Park concepts can be viewed by visiting www.aarecparks.org/PlanYourPark. The survey will remain open until November 30. 

Working closely with planners and considering the recreation needs identified in the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan and other County plans, Recreation & Parks has assessed the demand, proximity, and equity requirements within Anne Arundel County’s park system. Combining these efforts, the planning team has created three preliminary conceptual designs for each candidate site. These designs integrate the requested park uses, activities, features, and amenities with the necessary site development components like parking, stormwater management, utilities, and environmental conditions. 

The identified sites include:

  • Bacontown Russett Park (Russett) 
  • Central Avenue Park (Edgewater)
  • Crofton Park (Crofton) 
  • Jessup Elementary Park (Jessup)
  • Marley Creek Park (Glen Burnie) 
  • Riva Area Park (Davidsonville)
  • Rock Creek Park (Pasadena) 
  • Stoney Creek Park (Glen Burnie)
  • Sullivan Park (Glen Burnie) 
  • West County Park (Severn)

Some locations are undeveloped as parks, and some would be expansions of current park amenities. It’s important to note that not all sites will necessarily be developed with new amenities.

Jessica Leys, the Director of Recreation and Parks, emphasizes the importance of public feedback in planning future parks and amenities. She states, “The Department of Recreation and Parks values the voices of our patrons and County residents, and we encourage everyone to participate in this process.”  

For more information on Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks capital projects, please visit www.aarecparks.org/CapitalProjects. If you have any questions regarding the Plan Your Park Campaign, please email [email protected].

Daily News Brief Local News
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

