Rams Head Presents: The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us

The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us, hosted by Dr. Rachel Toles, one of the world’s leading experts on criminal behavior, is coming to Maryland Hall on April 2, 2024.

The true crime phenomenon has exploded across the media landscape, from popular podcasts to hit docuseries on almost every streaming service; audiences can’t get enough! Now, they’ll have a chance to get up close and personal, diving into what motivates these notorious criminals. An extraordinary interactive experience that offers chilling insights into these mass killers; going behind the headlines, directly into the minds behind the crimes.

“The Psychology of Serial Killers is not your typical touring show. It will uncover the many mysteries behind this unnerving topic. Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of what makes these criminals do what they do and also learn something about ourselves – why are we so fascinated by the likes of Dahmer, Gacy, Rader, and others?

Details

Maryland Hall | Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | Doors: 6:30pm, Show: 7:30pm | $39.50 – $50 | Tickets!

Most serial killers live what seems like normal lives amongst their neighbors, committing unspeakable killings for years before being apprehended. The Psychology of Serial Killers is a touring masterclass on this very dark subject, tackling questions like Who are these monsters, and why do they commit their horrific crimes? What are the common traits that they share? Why are we fascinated with them? What is the motivation to kill and kill again? Are the victims random or calculated? Most serial killers are white males- why? Why do some women fall in love with serial killers?

These questions and many others will be explored in this intense, interactive deep dive into the inner recess of these infamous human minds. Rachel will provide fresh perspectives on the headline-grabbing Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez, and John Wayne Gacy while introducing us to some lesser-known yet equally fascinating mass-murderers. Welcome to the warped and wicked world of The Psychology of Serial Killers – LIVE ON TOUR!

