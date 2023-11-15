November 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 57 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Police Release More Info on Clay Street Shooting MDOT to Host Maryland Remembers for Families of Crash Victims The Hotel at Arundel Preserve to Renovate Public Spaces Paul Reed Smith’s Eightlock to Debut New Album, at Rams Head On Stage What Does Coinbase’s Ending Of Staking In Maryland Mean For The Crypto Industry?
Local News

Police Release More Info on Clay Street Shooting

The Annapolis Police have released more information on last night’s shooting on Clay Street.

On November 14, 2023, at 5:12 pm, Annapolis Police officers were on Clay Street when multiple gunshots were heard. Simultaneously, a suspect vehicle was seen turning onto the one-way Brewer Street, where multiple subjects bailed out and fled in an unknown direction.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Anne Arundel County. A total of five vehicles and two houses were damaged during the incident.

While officers were establishing a crime scene, a large crowd formed, prompting a response from neighboring departments.

Among the crowd was a 25-year-old man from Annapolis, who walked through the crime scene and, when ordered not to, became very disorderly. He assaulted an officer, who sustained an injury. He was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, failure to obey a reasonable, lawful request, disorderly conduct, resisting and interfering with an arrest, and obstructing and hindering an officer. He was released on his own recognizance. Police do not believe he was involved in the shooting. 

Police are searching for the suspect(s) and are asking anyone with information, to please contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

MDOT to Host Maryland Remembers for Families of Crash Victims

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu