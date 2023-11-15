Police Release More Info on Clay Street Shooting

The Annapolis Police have released more information on last night’s shooting on Clay Street.

On November 14, 2023, at 5:12 pm, Annapolis Police officers were on Clay Street when multiple gunshots were heard. Simultaneously, a suspect vehicle was seen turning onto the one-way Brewer Street, where multiple subjects bailed out and fled in an unknown direction.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Anne Arundel County. A total of five vehicles and two houses were damaged during the incident.

While officers were establishing a crime scene, a large crowd formed, prompting a response from neighboring departments.

Among the crowd was a 25-year-old man from Annapolis, who walked through the crime scene and, when ordered not to, became very disorderly. He assaulted an officer, who sustained an injury. He was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, failure to obey a reasonable, lawful request, disorderly conduct, resisting and interfering with an arrest, and obstructing and hindering an officer. He was released on his own recognizance. Police do not believe he was involved in the shooting.

Police are searching for the suspect(s) and are asking anyone with information, to please contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

