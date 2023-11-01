Murder-Suicide on Ft. Meade and Odenton

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, a retired service member killed his son before taking his own life at nearby Fort George G. Meade

Around 9:40 a.m., Fort Meade authorities discovered the deceased father in the AAFES parking lot.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department received a “suspicious death” call at approximately 9:50 a.m. for the 500 block of Retreat Court in Odenton. Upon arrival, officers found the 34-year-old son in a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating and have not released the names of the victims as next of kin has not been notified.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact police at (410) 222-4731. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (410) 222-4700.

This is the 12th homicide in Anne Arundel County so far in 2023.



