Movers & Shakers: A Latin Dance Competition on Saturday with Your FAVORITE Anne Arundel County Leaders!

Come out and join your neighbors for a fun evening of philanthropy and dance, where your contribution will help provide a safe and healthy home to numerous Mexican children in need!

“Movers & Shakers” will be a terrific night, enjoying local movers & shakers (AKA public figures) showing off their Latin dance moves. The competition is real – who will take the title of Mover & Shaker of the Year?

The evening will be full of surprises, and the event is a fundraiser for Maryland Hall and The Benjamin Shadrick Foundation.

Maryland Hall and The Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation present “Movers & Shakers,” a fundraising dance competition featuring local elected officials, artists, activists, business owners, philanthropists, and community leaders throughout Anne Arundel County.

On Saturday, November 18th, at 7 p.m., in the Maryland Hall Main Theatre, seven dancers will perform to a Latin song in the style of tango, merengue, bachata, salsa, and cumbia! With the support of local dance studios and instructors from Arthur Murray Dance Center (Edgewater/Prince Fredrick), Dance in Time, and Ballet Theatre of Maryland, these local leaders will perform in front of a live audience, and judges who will evaluate and choose a winner as the ‘Mover &S haker of the Year’!

DANCERS

FRANK CAMPBELL – Managing Partner, Sims & Campbell

LAURA GUTIERREZ – Director, Small Business, Policy and Community Development, Maryland Comptroller

CHANEL JOHNSON – Executive Director, Banneker-Douglass Museum

STEUART PITTMAN – Anne Arundel County Executive

LISA D. B. RODVIEN – Anne Arundel County District 6 Councilmember

RYAN SNEDDON – Founder, Naptown Scoop

MARY SPENCER- President, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County

JUDGES

SARAH ELFRETH – Maryland Senator

GAVIN BUCKLEY – Mayor of Annapolis

DANA C. JONES – Maryland State Delegate

DR. DAWN LINDSAY – President, Anne Arundel Community College

ROXANA RODRIGUEZ – Owner, Caliente Grill

DR. CAROL B. SISCO – Managing Partner, Sisco Associates; Chairman of the Board, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

CARL SNOWDEN – Civil Rights Activist, Politician, Chairman of the Board of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, Inc.

You will also be able to enter to win a grand prize raffle–An all-inclusive 4-night stay in Los Cabos, Mexico, with airfare for 2!

Editor’s Note: To learn a bit more about the event and the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation, listen to our podcast!

