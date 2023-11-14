November 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Holiday Happenings From Annapolis Green Shooting on Clay Street Damages Vehicles, Homes. No Injuries Reported Movers & Shakers: A Latin Dance Competition on Saturday with Your FAVORITE Anne Arundel County Leaders! Budweiser’s Clydesdales Set To Lead the Military Bowl Parade Once Again Anne Arundel County Announces Upgrades to County Bus System
Local News

Movers & Shakers: A Latin Dance Competition on Saturday with Your FAVORITE Anne Arundel County Leaders!

Come out and join your neighbors for a fun evening of philanthropy and dance, where your contribution will help provide a safe and healthy home to numerous Mexican children in need!

Movers & Shakers” will be a terrific night, enjoying local movers & shakers (AKA public figures) showing off their Latin dance moves. The competition is real – who will take the title of Mover & Shaker of the Year?

The evening will be full of surprises, and the event is a fundraiser for Maryland Hall and The Benjamin Shadrick Foundation.

Maryland Hall and The Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation present “Movers & Shakers,” a fundraising dance competition featuring local elected officials, artists, activists, business owners, philanthropists, and community leaders throughout Anne Arundel County.

On Saturday, November 18th, at 7 p.m., in the Maryland Hall Main Theatre, seven dancers will perform to a Latin song in the style of tango, merengue, bachata, salsa, and cumbia! With the support of local dance studios and instructors from Arthur Murray Dance Center (Edgewater/Prince Fredrick), Dance in Time, and Ballet Theatre of  Maryland, these local leaders will perform in front of a live audience, and judges who will evaluate and choose a winner as the ‘Mover &S haker of the Year’!

DANCERS

  • FRANK CAMPBELL – Managing Partner, Sims & Campbell
  • LAURA GUTIERREZ – Director, Small Business, Policy and Community Development, Maryland Comptroller
  • CHANEL JOHNSON – Executive Director, Banneker-Douglass Museum
  • STEUART PITTMAN – Anne Arundel County Executive
  • LISA D. B. RODVIEN – Anne Arundel County District 6 Councilmember
  • RYAN SNEDDON – Founder, Naptown Scoop
  • MARY SPENCER- President, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County

JUDGES

  • SARAH ELFRETH – Maryland Senator
  • GAVIN BUCKLEY – Mayor of Annapolis
  • DANA C. JONES – Maryland State Delegate
  • DR. DAWN LINDSAY – President, Anne Arundel Community College
  • ROXANA RODRIGUEZ – Owner, Caliente Grill
  • DR. CAROL B. SISCO – Managing Partner, Sisco Associates; Chairman of the Board, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
  • CARL SNOWDEN – Civil Rights Activist, Politician, Chairman of the Board of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, Inc.

You will also be able to enter to win a grand prize raffle–An all-inclusive 4-night stay in Los Cabos, Mexico, with airfare for 2!

Details, Raffles, and Tickets are right here!

Editor’s Note: To learn a bit more about the event and the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation, listen to our podcast!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Budweiser’s Clydesdales Set To Lead the Military Bowl Parade Once Again

 Next Article

Shooting on Clay Street Damages Vehicles, Homes. No Injuries Reported

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu