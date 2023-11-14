Movers & Shakers: A Latin Dance Competition on Saturday with Your FAVORITE Anne Arundel County Leaders!

Come out and join your neighbors for a fun evening of philanthropy and dance, where your contribution will help provide a safe and healthy home to numerous Mexican children in need!
“Movers & Shakers” will be a terrific night, enjoying local movers & shakers (AKA public figures) showing off their Latin dance moves. The competition is real – who will take the title of Mover & Shaker of the Year?
The evening will be full of surprises, and the event is a fundraiser for Maryland Hall and The Benjamin Shadrick Foundation.
Maryland Hall and The Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation present “Movers & Shakers,” a fundraising dance competition featuring local elected officials, artists, activists, business owners, philanthropists, and community leaders throughout Anne Arundel County.
On Saturday, November 18th, at 7 p.m., in the Maryland Hall Main Theatre, seven dancers will perform to a Latin song in the style of tango, merengue, bachata, salsa, and cumbia! With the support of local dance studios and instructors from Arthur Murray Dance Center (Edgewater/Prince Fredrick), Dance in Time, and Ballet Theatre of Maryland, these local leaders will perform in front of a live audience, and judges who will evaluate and choose a winner as the ‘Mover &S haker of the Year’!
DANCERS
- FRANK CAMPBELL – Managing Partner, Sims & Campbell
- LAURA GUTIERREZ – Director, Small Business, Policy and Community Development, Maryland Comptroller
- CHANEL JOHNSON – Executive Director, Banneker-Douglass Museum
- STEUART PITTMAN – Anne Arundel County Executive
- LISA D. B. RODVIEN – Anne Arundel County District 6 Councilmember
- RYAN SNEDDON – Founder, Naptown Scoop
- MARY SPENCER- President, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County
JUDGES
- SARAH ELFRETH – Maryland Senator
- GAVIN BUCKLEY – Mayor of Annapolis
- DANA C. JONES – Maryland State Delegate
- DR. DAWN LINDSAY – President, Anne Arundel Community College
- ROXANA RODRIGUEZ – Owner, Caliente Grill
- DR. CAROL B. SISCO – Managing Partner, Sisco Associates; Chairman of the Board, Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park
- CARL SNOWDEN – Civil Rights Activist, Politician, Chairman of the Board of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, Inc.
You will also be able to enter to win a grand prize raffle–An all-inclusive 4-night stay in Los Cabos, Mexico, with airfare for 2!
Details, Raffles, and Tickets are right here!
Editor’s Note: To learn a bit more about the event and the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation, listen to our podcast!