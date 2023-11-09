November 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint More Than $100K of Merchandise Stolen From Maryland Avenue Shop OPENING TOMORROW: I and You FINAL WEEKEND: Art Between The Creeks Choosing the Right Payment Solution: Gateway vs. White-Label for PSPs
Local News

More Than $100K of Merchandise Stolen From Maryland Avenue Shop

The Annapolis Police are investigating a burglary of a Maryland Avenue business that netted more than $100,000 worth of merchandise to the thieves.

On November 9, 2023, just after 2:00 a.m., Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Maryland Avenue for a report of a burglary.  Upon arrival, officers observed the front glass door still deadbolted to its frame, but the glass had been shattered.

A witness reported to police that they were awakened by the sound of glass breaking and saw a gray sedan on the street.  The witness also said they saw two subjects who were inside, apparently stealing items.  The driver of the vehicle was yelling for them to hurry up. The witness said that the subjects were of a slim build, and one was wearing a Nike brand hoodie and dark clothing.  

The Annapolis Police would not identify the store; however, the owner told police that at least $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

OPENING TOMORROW: I and You

 Next Article

Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu