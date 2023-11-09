More Than $100K of Merchandise Stolen From Maryland Avenue Shop

The Annapolis Police are investigating a burglary of a Maryland Avenue business that netted more than $100,000 worth of merchandise to the thieves.

On November 9, 2023, just after 2:00 a.m., Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Maryland Avenue for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, officers observed the front glass door still deadbolted to its frame, but the glass had been shattered.

A witness reported to police that they were awakened by the sound of glass breaking and saw a gray sedan on the street. The witness also said they saw two subjects who were inside, apparently stealing items. The driver of the vehicle was yelling for them to hurry up. The witness said that the subjects were of a slim build, and one was wearing a Nike brand hoodie and dark clothing.

The Annapolis Police would not identify the store; however, the owner told police that at least $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

