November 7, 2023
Local News

More Shots Ring Out in Eastport Early This Morning

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the latest round of shots being fired in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

On November 7, 2023, at 1:09 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired.

The area was checked, and there were no injured victims or damaged property.

The police stated that they “located” a suspect from video footage; however, they did not clarify if they identified the suspect or if one was arrested.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, this is the 31st incident of shots being fired in the City this year with no injuries. There have been 21 instances of shots being fired where persons were injured. Additionally, there were nine homicides.

