Mike Brady Resigns as CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake announced today that President and CEO Michael Brady has submitted his resignation effective Jan. 30, 2024. Brady informed the Chair of the Board of Directors earlier this week that he has accepted a position at a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Brady joined Hospice of the Chesapeake as Chief Financial Officer in December 2017 and was promoted to President and CEO in early 2021. “Mike has led the organization during a period of tremendous growth and expansion. We are incredibly grateful for his leadership during the acquisition of Hospice of the Charles County and Calvert Hospice, which secured Hospice of the Chesapeake’s position as the largest independent not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization in the state of Maryland.” said Nancy Smit, Chair of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Board of Directors. “Mike also carefully navigated the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring patients and families received the care they needed and deserved.”

The Board of Directors also announced they have appointed Rebecca Miller to serve as the Interim President and CEO. Miller currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer and joined Hospice of the Chesapeake in 2021. Miller joined the organization in the newly created role of Chief Clinical Officer and led the hospice clinical leadership team with a focus on quality patient care and innovative care solutions. Miller was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in December 2022. She has more than 25 years of hospice experience which includes serving as Chief Operating Officer for Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care in Illinois and HopeHealth in Rhode Island and, most recently, Illinois Director of Hospice Operations with Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Miller, a licensed clinical social worker, earned both her Bachelor’s and Master of Social Work degrees from the University of Illinois, Chicago. “I have full confidence that Becky Miller will provide strong leadership and bring valuable insight in this interim role.” Smit said. The Board of Directors will begin a search for a permanent successor in early 2024.

